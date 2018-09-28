Gargash attends Coordination Meeting of OIC Foreign Ministers

The meeting addressed issues of central importance to the Islamic world in general, primarily those of relevance to Palestine, along with other concerns related to Islamophobia and conditions of Muslim minorities around the world, with Dr Gargash reaffirming the UAE's commitment to the vision and mission of the OIC and its determination to continue working with the organisation's members to reinforce international peace and stability.

The meeting opened with an inaugural speech by Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, who is chairing this edition of the meetings.

Attending the meeting were Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, foreign ministers of member states, representatives of a number of international organisations, Rosemary DiCarlo, U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, and UNRWA Commissioner-General, Pierre Krzhenbuhl.