UAE welcomes Sudan's commitment to protecting human rights

Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations, U.N., and Other International Organisations in Geneva, made these remarks during the interactive dialogue with the Independent Expert on the Situation of Human Rights in Sudan as part of the 39th Session of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Al Zaabi appreciated the efforts by the government’s arms collection campaign, which has so far collected more than 100,000 items of weaponry in Darfur State.

''The UAE welcomes Sudan's commitment to implement its human rights obligations and calls on the Independent Expert to take into consideration the special needs, peculiarities and priorities of Sudan,'' he added.

He also commended Khartoum's role in facilitating negotiations between the Government of South Sudan and oppositions movements, which culminated in the conclusion of the peace agreement on 5th August, 2018.