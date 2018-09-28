UAE role model for stability, tolerance in a time of regional unrest: Gargash

Gargash while addressing the Council on Foreign Relations, on the sidelines of UNGA 73

The minister made the statements while addressing the Council on Foreign Relations, convening on the sidelines of the ongoing 73rd session of the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA 73).

Dr. Gargash presented, during his speech, a comprehensive overview of the balanced foreign policy adopted by the UAE and the country's vision towards a number of pressing issues and challenges faced by the region, with particular emphasis on the significant threats posed by terrorism and extremism.

He reaffirmed the UAE's support for all international efforts to counter terrorism and extremism in the world.