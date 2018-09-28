Saud Al Qasimi attends graduation ceremony at RAKMHSU

Sheikh Saud said, "These Ras Al Khaimah Medical and Health Sciences University graduates highlight the talent our emirate is proudly producing as we continue to improve and introduce more educational institutions in Ras Al Khaimah.

''Education is fundamental to the prosperity of our nation and I am confident these graduates will inspire our younger generations. I congratulate their efforts and wish them a successful future."

A total of 304 students in the fields of Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy and Nursing are being recognised at the state-of-the-art university across two convocation ceremonies, on Thursday, 27th September, and Thursday, 4th October, respectively. The total number of graduates in the last academic year represents a 28 percent increase as against the 2016 graduate numbers and a 145 percent increase as against 2013.

RAKMHSU opened in 2006 with just 22 students and now there are more than 1,300 from 50 countries, being taught by a skilled faculty numbering 300.

At the first convocation ceremony, President of University, Dr. S Gurumadhva Rao, delivered a speech to congratulate the students and highlight the progress RAKMHSU has made in the past 12 years, in terms of campus expansion, increased student enrolment and variety of courses offered.

This year’s alumni embark on their careers when the healthcare industry requires qualified staff. An Alpen Capital report states that, by 2025, Dubai will require 8,300 physicians and 8,800 nurses, while McKinsey and Co. predict demand for healthcare in the GCC will increase by 240 percent in the next 20 years.

Dr. Rao said, "This group of graduates is our largest yet, as Ras Al Khaimah Medical & Health Sciences University continues to lead the way and fulfil the growing need for highly-skilled healthcare professionals. They enter the medical field at a time when physicians and particularly nurses are in high demand across the UAE, so they will help address the chronic shortages the sector faces."

Of the 304 graduates, 86 are from Medical, 65 from Dental, 41 from Pharmacy, and 112 from Nursing.

The convocation ceremony was attended by a number of other senior university and RAK government officials.