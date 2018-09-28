Ministry of Defence participates in UNGA 73

  Friday 28, September 2018
  • During the UAE Ministry of Defence delegation’s participation in UNGA 73
Sharjah 24 – WAM: A delegation of the Ministry of Defence led by Major General Pilot Abdullah Al Hashemi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support Services, is participating in the 73rd session of the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA 73).
Al Hashemi attended the opening session of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit in the presence of 130 international leaders under the chairmanship of U.N. Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.
 
The UAE's participation in the global event is aimed at reaffirming the country's support for regional stability in the Middle East, facing the threats posed by terrorism and extremism, ensuring regional security and pushing forward political solutions in Yemen, Syria, Libya, while boosting diplomatic relations with various world countries in areas of defence, politics, economy and culture.