Ministry of Defence participates in UNGA 73

Al Hashemi attended the opening session of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit in the presence of 130 international leaders under the chairmanship of U.N. Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

The UAE's participation in the global event is aimed at reaffirming the country's support for regional stability in the Middle East, facing the threats posed by terrorism and extremism, ensuring regional security and pushing forward political solutions in Yemen, Syria, Libya, while boosting diplomatic relations with various world countries in areas of defence, politics, economy and culture.