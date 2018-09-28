Reem Al Hashemy meets foreign ministers, top executives in New York

She also met with a number of heads and top CEOs of international organistions specialised in the humanitarian field.

During the meetings, ways to enhance cooperation and develop relations in various political, economic, and cultural domains were discussed. Latest regional and international developments as well as issues of mutual interest also figured during the talks.

Al Hashemy held meetings with Panama's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado; Dennis Moses, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago; Malian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Kamissa Camara; Foreign Minister of the Dominican Republic, Miguel Vargas Maldonado; Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of The Gambia, Dr. Mamadou Tangara.

They discussed issues of common concern and ways to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and respective countries, particularly in the economic, tourism, energy fields and opening up new horizons of cooperation in the future.

The Malian minister emphasised her country's desire to boost cooperation with the UAE in all fields. She also hailed the UAE's pioneering stature at the regional and international levels.

During Al Hashemy's meeting with Dr. Mamadou Tangara, the two sides signed an agreement between the UAE and Gambia on air services.

Al Hashemy also met with Henrietta H. Fore, Executive Director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). They discussed the current programmes executed by the UNICEF and ways to enhance the organisation's activities and programmes across the world.

The UAE minister hailed UNICEF for provision of grants and technical assistance to support the efforts of the regional governments to find best ways and programmes to achieve sustainable comprehensive development and improve the standard of living of citizens especially women and children in health, nutrition and education.

Al Hashemy also met with David Miliband, President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and discussed bilateral cooperation, especially in helping refugees, supporting the host communities in health, education and humanitarian fields, especially for children and women. Miliband hailed Emirati efforts to support the Syrian refugees.

The UAE Minister of State also met with Helle Thorning-Schmidt, CEO of Save the Children International, Ibrahim Thiaw, Special Advisor to the UN Secretary-General for the Sahel, and Monica Beckert, Head of Facebook Product Policy. She discussed with them ways to enhance cooperation and a number of issues of mutual concern.