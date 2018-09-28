Gargash meets Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Monaco

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed ways of advancing bilateral relations in all economic, political and cultural fields to a higher level for the interests of both countries and peoples.

They exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Dr. Anwar Gargash underlined the keenness of the UAE to strengthen relations of friendship and cooperation with Monaco.

For his part, the Foreign Minister of Monaco underscored his country's keenness to consolidate the strategic ties between the two friendly countries in various fields.

He praised the UAE's leading position at the regional and international levels and its important role in supporting the efforts of the international community to bring peace and stability to the region.