ERC opens '26 September School' in Taiz after rehabilitation

Abelwase' Shaddad, Director-General of the Education Office in the governorate hailed the ERC's supportive role for continuation of the educational process. He said the rehabilitated school has become a model of the schools that were given attention by the UAE philanthropic authority.

The ERC Representative said that that school hosts 3,000 students as part of the projects of the Year of Zayed to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni families.

Yemeni officials extended thanks and appreciation to the ERC's efforts in all fields in general and particularly in Taiz.