Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Yemen Quartet ministerial meeting

The meeting was also attended by Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeremy Hunt, British Foreign Secretary and David Hale, U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs.

The foreign ministers emphasised their support for the UN efforts led by the Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths. They also discussed Iran's destabilising influence in Yemen and the region as a whole, and also tackled ways to develop confidence-building measures after the breakdown of peace talks in Geneva.

Regarding the rapid deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Yemen, members discussed how the Quartet can provide more assistance to the Yemeni people by facilitating access of humanitarian and commercial goods into the country.

In his remarks, Hunt urged members of the Quartet to exert all efforts to push forward the U.N.-led peace process and seize the opportunity to achieve political progress in Yemen.

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Ambassador and Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, attended the meeting.