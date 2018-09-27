UAE affirms full support for U.N. plan in Libya

Al Zaabi also expressed the UAE’s satisfaction at the current progress in Libya, as well as its hope that an agreed election involving all Libyan parties will be held before the end of the year. The UAE also hopes that all parties will intensify their efforts to overcome the current obstacles facing the elections, he added while highlighting the importance of preparing the appropriate conditions and creating a safe and open environment, to guarantee a transparent and honest election, whose results can be accepted by all parties.

Al Zaabi made this statement while giving the UAE’s speech at an interactive dialogue on the oral statement of Michelle Bachelet, Human Rights High Commissioner, regarding Libya, during the 39th session of the Human Rights Council.

At the start of his speech, Al Zaabi announced the UAE’s joint statement with the Arab Group and the other relevant political groups and thanked Bachelet for her oral update regarding the human rights situation in Libya.

At the end of his speech, Al Zaabi stressed that the UAE, as a member of the "P3+3 Group," supports the political process and is working with the international community to reach a solution to the Libyan crisis, which will return security and stability, not just to the Libyan people but to the entire region.