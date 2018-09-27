UAE Embassy organises cultural event in Beijing

Held in cooperation with the Beijing branch of the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi, the annual function was organised to mark the harvest season, a major festival in China that symbolises unity between the Chinese people.

Addressing the gathering, Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to China, welcomed the Chinese guests who came from various institutions, including scholars, journalists, intellectuals and artists, and underscored the importance of the growing relations between the two countries.

Photos of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan were on display during the function, in celebration of the Year of Zayed 2018; short film was screened in addition to a detailed presentation about the UAE.

Common aspects of the two countries' cultures, including artistic facets and other elements of culture, were spotlighted during the function.