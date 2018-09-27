Fujairah CP reviews accomplishments of Fujairah Martial Arts Club

Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the club’s participation in international and local championships and its subsequent accomplishments while learning about the club’s future plans and upcoming championships, and highlighting the necessity of maintaining its success. He also urged the club’s players to compete in future competitions with perseverance and commitment, to achieve their best results and establish their Arab and international presence.

Brigadier Al Zeyoudi thanked Sheikh Mohammed for supporting the club and his generous patronage for sporting programmes and activities.

The meeting was attended by Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Office of the Fujairah Crown Prince.