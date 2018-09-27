Al Bowardi visits ADIHEX 2018

  • During Al Bowardi’s visit to ADIHEX 2018
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Thursday visited the 16th International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, ADIHEX, 2018, which is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC.
Al Bowardi toured the exhibition various pavilions and sections, which are showcasing hunting and equestrian equipment, as well as heritage and national identity protection-dedicated pavilions.
 
He also visited the stands of global manufacturers of military equipment and hunting tools as well as other national pavilions participating in the exhibition.
 
The third day of the exhibition witnessed a considerable turnout of visitors, who enjoyed its various activities, that combine traditional heritage and the latest technologies related to weapons, hunting, camping and falconry.