Fujairah CP honours first-batch graduates of ‘Emirati Programmer’

He made this statement while honouring 80 programmers, who represent the first-batch graduates of the 'Emirati Programmer' initiative, at the auditorium of the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Emirati Programmer has attracted a wide range of talented individuals who have acquired new knowledge and skills in computer language programming, particularly in the design of digital and electronic applications and the use of multiple programming environments.

The ceremony was attended by Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Office of the Fujairah Crown Prince, and several directors and officials from local and government authorities in Fujairah.