Gargash participates in Ministerial Plenary Meeting of Global Counterterrorism Forum

The meeting, co-chaired by the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands and Morocco, was aimed at highlighting the forum's initiatives at regional and national levels, its achievements and future initiatives, as well as discussing the forum's priorities in combating terrorism.

A number of topics related to fight against terrorism in particular methods and practices on preventing and deterring internal terrorism were discussed. The participants explored ways on how to intervene and response to terrorism, and discussed best known international practices in dealing with foreign terrorist fighters.

The meeting also explored the relationship and links between organised crime and cross-border terrorism.

Dr. Gargash said that the UAE is a pioneer in fighting against extremism and terrorism, and country's vision on this danger is appreciated internationally. He added that the UAE's fight against terrorism started early, and through a clear vision of the dimensions of this danger, the UAE contributed to the protection of society and the nation.

Founded in 2011, the GCTF is a multilateral counterterrorism platform focused on identifying critical civilian counterterrorism needs, mobilising the expertise and resources to address those needs, and enhancing global cooperation. The Forum, with its 30 members (29 countries and the European Union), regularly convenes key policymakers and practitioners from nations around the world, as well as experts from the UN and other multilateral bodies.

Dr. Gargash also met with Juan Sebastian Roldan, Secretary of the President of Ecuador, and discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing them in various political and economic fields. The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest on the agenda of the United Nations.

Later, he met with Kevin Rudd, President of the Asia Society Policy Institute, ASPI, where they explored prospects for cooperation between them, as well as a number of issues of mutual concern.