Nahyan bin Mubarak visits ADIHEX 2018

  • Thursday 27, September 2018 in 4:11 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Thursday visited the 16th International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, ADIHEX, 2018, which is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC.
Sheikh Nahyan toured the exhibition and visited its various pavilions and sections, which are showcasing hunting and equestrian equipment, as well as heritage and national identity protection pavilions.
 
He also visited the pavilions of the BYNUNA Military & Hunting Equipment Trading, International Golden Group, Tasleeh Group, and MB3, as well as other national pavilions participating in the exhibition.
 
The third day of the exhibition witnessed a considerable turnout and visitors, who enjoyed its various activities, that combine traditional heritage and the latest technologies related to weapons, hunting, camping and falconry.