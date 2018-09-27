Nahyan bin Mubarak visits ADIHEX 2018

Sheikh Nahyan toured the exhibition and visited its various pavilions and sections, which are showcasing hunting and equestrian equipment, as well as heritage and national identity protection pavilions.

He also visited the pavilions of the BYNUNA Military & Hunting Equipment Trading, International Golden Group, Tasleeh Group, and MB3, as well as other national pavilions participating in the exhibition.

The third day of the exhibition witnessed a considerable turnout and visitors, who enjoyed its various activities, that combine traditional heritage and the latest technologies related to weapons, hunting, camping and falconry.