Reem Al Hashimy meets Secretary General of SICA, WFP Executive Director

During the meeting they discussed means of developing diplomatic and bilateral relations between UAE and member states of Central American Integration System, especially in the economic and commercial sectors. They also exchanged views on several regional and international issues, the current developments, and topics of mutual interest.

Al Hashimy also met with David Beasley, Executive Director of the World Food Programme, WFP, where they discussed partnership relations between the UAE and the WFP. Beasley praised the contributions made by the UAE, which helped the organisation provide basic food assistance to families, hence saving millions of people around the world.