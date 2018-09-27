Emirates Transport appoints new Chief Operating Officer

Following the official approval of the Board of Directors, Mohammed Abdullah Al Jarman, General Manager of Emirates Transport, issued an official directive on 1st August, 2018.

According to the directive, the Chief Operating Officer will perform a number of tasks, the most important of which will be to improve the performance of operations and services, support strategic decision making, identify development needs and implement change plans related to improving operations.

The new appointment is also expected to developing available investment opportunities as required by stakeholders, ensure smooth flow of work procedures to provide the best services to external and internal customers, and deliver the necessary infrastructure to keep pace with business growth and market trends.

Al Kindi joined the Emirates Transport team in 2001, serving as Manager of Technical Operations Section. In 2004, he became Manager of the School Transport Branch in Sharjah, and in 2012 he was appointed Executive Director of the Business Development Department.

During his career in ET, the new Chief Operating Officer oversaw several important projects, including the implementation of school bus specifications and the bus air conditioning projects, the establishment of the Business Development Division, heading the team responsible for preparing the Strategic Plan for 2013-2016.