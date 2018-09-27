Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Tolerance Cricket Cup 2018 draw ceremony

In his speech at the draw ceremony of the Tolerance Cricket Cup 2018 at the St. Regis Hotel in Abu Dhabi, the minister said that the trophy is part of the celebration of Sheikh Zayed's centennial. He added that the Tolerance Cricket Cup competition will honour Sheikh Zayed as its thirty matches lead to the Grand Final Match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Sheikh Nahyan said that 16 teams totaling some 300 athletes from more than 20 different nationalities are on the brink of demonstrating the virtues of tolerance. "The competition for the Tolerance Cricket Cup will be a truly international event played out in the capital city of one of the world’s most peaceful and productive global communities."

The cultural and human diversity so valued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE will unite in the 30 cricket matches that precede the championship match on the International Day of Tolerance on 16th November at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

"We recognise and appreciate cultural and human diversity, which we consider a key engine for sustainable development and a means for deepening the culture of openness, dialogue, communication and coexistence, and the denunciation of intolerance, extremism, and intellectual isolation," he added.

He explained that the UAE has developed and flourished and has taken the global leadership in various sectors with a clear vision under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Sheikh Nahyan thanked all strategic partners; especially the Ministry of Emiratisation and Human Resources, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Cricket, Etihad Airways, NMC Healthcare, UAE Exchange, 7Cs Group, Lulu Group, Jashanmal Group, Gurudwara Nanak Darbar, Shyam Bhatia Cricket for Care, Danube Group, Zonescorp, and Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.

"The ceremony at the end of that Grand Final Match will feature the presentation of the Tolerance Cricket Cup to the winning team. And tonight, I have the great pleasure of revealing that shining cup, a fitting emblem honouring the men who contribute to building and maintaining the UAE, who give up time with their families so that they can provide better lives for their families, and who manifest tolerance and teamwork at work and on the cricket field.

"The winner of this First Edition of the Tolerance Cricket Cup and all other competitors in the matches that begin in October will validate the significance of the International Day of Tolerance. Thank you all for your dedication to the spirit that leads to peace and understanding," Sheikh Nahyan concluded.