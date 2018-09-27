Abdullah bin Zayed, Serbian counterpart discuss establishing strategic partnership

  • Thursday 27, September 2018 in 2:01 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Ivica Dacic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, held a meeting on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
During the meeting, both parties committed to initiate work on a Strategic Partnership Agreement in the near future to further bolster the deepening ties between the UAE and Serbia.
 
"This strategic agreement will strengthen the UAE and Serbia’s bilateral relationship in a significant way," Sheikh Abdullah said, adding, "We are delighted to make this announcement which will expand cooperation between our two countries, and allow us to work together to address issues of mutual interests."
 
The Serbian Foreign Minister stressed the importance of furthering bilateral cooperation and improving friendly relations between Serbia and UAE. He expressed readiness to begin a process of establishing strategic partnership as acknowledgement of overall and comprehensive cooperation.
 
The agreement is expected to be signed at an upcoming high-level state visit between the two countries.