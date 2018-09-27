Canada's Prime Minister receives Abdullah bin Zayed in New York

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces to the Canadian Prime Minister.

Trudeau reciprocated his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed while wishing more progress and prosperity for the UAE.

During the meeting, attended by Canadian Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr, Trudeau and Sheikh Abdullah discussed cooperation between the UAE and Canada and ways to enhance them to the best interest of the two countries, especially in the political, economic, investment and trade domains. The parties also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Masud Husain, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE, attended the meeting.