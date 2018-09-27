Gargash meets with international leaders in New York

Gargash reiterated that the UAE has accorded the values of respect for human rights a high priority, driven by its cultural heritage and religious values, which enshrines the principles of justice, equality and tolerance.

The UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs also met with the UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths, where he renewed the UAE's position supporting the UN Special Envoy’s efforts to restore security and stability in Yemen.

Afterwards, he met with the Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura, where both discussed the developments in Syria, particularly those related to international efforts aimed at finding a political solution.

He also met with the Permanent Representative of Italy to the United Nations Sebastiano Cardi, Director of Political Affairs at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and means of enhancing them in various political and economic fields, as well as exchanging common positions and views on the development of several regional and international issues of common concern on the UN agenda.

Also on the sidelines of UNGA73, Gargash met with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Sweden Annika Soder. The parties discussed the prospects of bilateral relations between the two countries and means of developing them in various fields, and several issues and topics of common interest, as well as the UAE’s commitment to develop cooperative relations with Sweden.

التقى مسؤولين في نيويورك

قرقاش: الإمارات أولت قيم احترام حقوق الإنسان أولوية قصوى