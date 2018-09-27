Hamdan bin Zayed chairs first meeting of new Board of Directors of Environment Agency

  • Thursday 27, September 2018 in 8:45 AM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, EAD, expressed his pride at the patronage and support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Honorary Chairman of the EAD, which have strengthened the agency’s efforts to protect the environment and preserve natural resources.
Sheikh Hamdan also commended the EAD’s efforts to improve air and water quality and protect land and sea biodiversity, as well as its role in protecting the environment, to guarantee a sustainable future, improve the awareness of the youth, and motivate them to safeguard the country’s natural resources.
 
Sheikh Hamdan noted that as the UAE is significantly affected by climate change and urban expansion, its people have a great responsibly, while the world is intensifying its efforts to protect the environment.
 
He made the statement while chairing, at Qasr Al Nakheel, the first meeting of the new Board of Directors of the EAD, during which he approved the initial design of the Marine Life Management centres in Al Mirfa and Sila in Al Dhafra.