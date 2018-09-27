Hamdan bin Zayed chairs first meeting of new Board of Directors of Environment Agency

Sheikh Hamdan also commended the EAD’s efforts to improve air and water quality and protect land and sea biodiversity, as well as its role in protecting the environment, to guarantee a sustainable future, improve the awareness of the youth, and motivate them to safeguard the country’s natural resources.

Sheikh Hamdan noted that as the UAE is significantly affected by climate change and urban expansion, its people have a great responsibly, while the world is intensifying its efforts to protect the environment.

He made the statement while chairing, at Qasr Al Nakheel, the first meeting of the new Board of Directors of the EAD, during which he approved the initial design of the Marine Life Management centres in Al Mirfa and Sila in Al Dhafra.