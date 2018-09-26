Fujairah Ruler visits ADIHEX 2018

The event is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers' Club.

Sheikh Hamad commended the efforts of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to preserve heritage sports, as well as the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and his directives to safeguard, protect and highlight the values of the UAE’s heritage.

Sheikh Hamad listened to a summary from the exhibition’s participants about the latest hunting and equestrian supplies, as well as all types of hunting weapons.

Sheikh Hamad visited the exhibition’s pavilions and sections, which are offering the latest developments and modern technologies used in hunting and equestrianism, as well as weapons and ammunition pavilions.

He also witnessed s demonstration of several weapons manufactured by Caracal Light Ammunition and visited the pavilions of international companies that manufacture hunting rifle.