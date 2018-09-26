Ajman Ruler reviews programmes, activities of Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation

Sheikh Humaid reviewed the foundation’s work while receiving Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Director-General of the Foundation, and Mohammed Saeed Al Qubaisi, Head of Projects of the Foundation, and their delegation.

During the meeting, Sheikh Humaid listened to the foundation’s plan and its charitable and humanitarian programmes and activities, as well as its efforts to offer aid to needy segments of the community.

Sheikh Humaid praised the foundation’s role and its humanitarian, development and social strategies, which aim to support needy people and families while highlighting the necessity of the coordination between charity institutions, providing for the needs of UAE nationals, and promoting charity work in the country and Ajman, as well as the cooperation between the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation and the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation in charity and humanitarian work.