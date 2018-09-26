The two defence ministers also tackled an array of regional and global developments of mutual concern, in the presence of Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; General Angus Campbel, the Chief of the Defence Force; Rear Admiral Hatcher, Commander of Australian Forces in the Middle East region, and Arthur Spyrou, Australian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.
UAE, Australia explore prospects of defence cooperation
- Wednesday 26, September 2018 in 10:10 PM