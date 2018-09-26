Al Kaabi to headline LinkedIn MENA Talent Awards 2018

This year’s event, scheduled to take place on 4th October, will be top-lined by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Dr Hayat Sindi, one of the world’s leading biotechnologists and Senior Advisor to the Islamic Development Bank’s President for Science, Technology and Innovation, and Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn MENA.

Speaking about her involvement, Al Kaabi said, "An increasing number of companies within the MENA region has found international acclaim, and it is no small secret that this growth is supported by their ability to attract, develop, and retain top talent. By recognising the efforts of these organisations, the MENA Talent Awards are an incentive for companies to continue pursuing excellence in their organisational norms and recruitment policies."

Held for the fourth consecutive year, the MENA Talent Awards aims to celebrate the success of employers, individuals and teams who have used LinkedIn solutions to make a significant impact within their organisations. The winners will be awarded in the following categories: Top Social Recruiter; Best Talent Acquisition Team; Best Employer Brand on LinkedIn; LinkedIn Rising Star; Talent Intelligence Pioneer; Top Digital Sales Team; and Best Culture of Learning.