Humaid Al Nuaimi reviews Ministry of Culture plans, programmes

Sheikh Humaid was briefed while receiving Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and her delegation, who discussed a range of cultural issues, the ministry’s general policies, and its contributions to achieving sustainable development and future leadership.

Sheikh Humaid praised the efforts of the wise leadership to support the culture and knowledge sector, as well as its desire to develop the infrastructure of this important sector around the country.

He also praised the ministry’s efforts to support the country’s cultural movement and organise activities, events and festivals that aim to revive national heritage while stressing the importance of culture and its role in strengthening the knowledge of the Emirati community. He then praised the ministry’s achievements in establishing many cultural centres, with the aim of serving the community and organising activities that include all types of arts and culture.

Sheikh Humaid noted one of the ministry’s initiatives that aim to publish the poetry of all Emirati poets, under the ministry’s supervision.

He also urged everyone to benefit from the ministry’s cultural centres, participate in its cultural or artistic events and activities, exchange ideas, and support Emirati culture.

Al Kaabi said that the ministry aims to provide a suitable environment and train people to build a knowledgeable community while highlighting the importance of benefitting from the ministry’s programmes and activities.

She also pointed out that the ministry is keen to address key topics related to the community, according to a well-researched vision and a timeline based on the government’s goals and strategic objectives.

The meeting was attended by Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department, Tarik bin Gheleita, Director of the Ajman Ruler’s Office, Yousef Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Protocols and Hospitality, and several senior officials.