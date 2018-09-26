UAE Government showcases Its successes in development to visiting Czech delegation

This came during a meeting between Her Excellency Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing - Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and a high-profile delegation from the Czech Republic in the UAE on an official visit, Headed by Radek Vondráček, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic.

The Czech delegation also included influential figures from the European country, namely: David Casal, MP and Chairman of the Czech-UAE Parliamentary Friendship Group; Martin Tlapa, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic; and Czech Ambassador to the UAE Alexander Sporich. From the UAE ‘s side, Azza bin Sulaiman, Member of the Federal National Council (FNC) and of the EU-UAE Parliamentary Friendship Group, and from the PMO: Maryam Al Hammadi, Assistant Director General for Government Performance; Mohamed bin Taliah, Assistant Director General for the Government Services Sector and Assistant Director General for the Corporate Services Sector; and Dr Yasir Alnaqbi, Assistant Director General for Leadership & Government Capabilities, attended the meeting.

Her Excellency Al Roumi showcased and discussed the UAE’s efforts and success in developing a Government model that prioritises investing in human beings, building their capacities and talents, and meeting the community’s aspirations in providing seamless, quality services that increase efficiency and improve Government performance.

“This approach embodies the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to establish a ‘Government of Results’ that strives for the community’s happiness and wellbeing by forecasting the future and embracing advanced technologies to develop solutions,” Her Excellency added, noting that focusing on the community’s wellbeing is an inherent part of the UAE Government’s approach, established by Founding Father the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who considered the happiness of the people a sustainable wealth for the nation.

Her Excellency Ohood Al Roumi asserted that the UAE Government is committed to sharing its experiences and best practices with governments from around the world, in line with the leadership’s vision to transform the UAE into the world’s largest interactive laboratory for the governments of the future.

For its part, the visiting delegation applauded the UAE’s outstanding success in capacity building and government excellence, as well as the accelerating pace at which it is launching and embracing future-focused initiatives. The delegates asserted their country’s commitment to sharing knowledge and expertise in developing government operations.

UAE to the World: A Model in Capacity Building and Development

The Czech delegation were given a detailed presentation covering the National Agenda and the UAE Vision 2021, as well as government initiatives that seek to propel the UAE to the fore among the countries of the world across various sectors. The visitors explored the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the UAE Future Foresight Strategy, and the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan, along with other government-led initiatives and programmes.