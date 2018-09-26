Civil Defence College delegation visits FNC

During his meeting with the delegation at the headquarters of the FNC in Abu Dhabi, which was attended by Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, FNC Secretary-General, and Jassem Yousef Al Zaabi, Assistant Secretary-General for Assistive Services, Mohammed Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the FNC, explained the FNC’s local and international role and noted that the FNC and other national institutions are an integral part of the country’s national security and defence system.

Al Dhaheri presented the "FNC Parliamentary Strategy 2016-2021," which is the first of its kind in the region and aims to promote national unity and good citizenship, improve the legislative system to in line with the best international standards, and promote the FNC’ monitoring role, to achieve the UAE Vision 2021 and support the country’s foreign policy, through achieving a leading role in parliamentary diplomacy, promoting community participation, and improving the FNC’s internal capacities.

Brigadier Al Zaabi and his delegation praised the FNC’s local and international role and its parliamentary achievements.