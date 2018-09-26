RAK Ruler receives members of UAE Writers’ Union

  • Wednesday 26, September 2018 in 4:23 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, Wednesday received members of the UAE Writer's Union, led by Habib Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Union and Secretary-General of the Arab Writer's Union.
Sheikh Saud congratulated the Union's new board of directors for their election and wished them success in their cultural, intellectual and social roles.
 
During the meeting, Sheikh Saud was briefed about the Union's programmes and plans to support cultural activities, discover talents and enrich the UAE’s cultural scene, as well as attract talents in various specialisations and prioritise young writers.
 
Sheikh Saud highlighted the key role of intellectuals and the media in conveying the country’s promising future while praising the support of the wise leadership for intellectuals and writers.
 
Al Sayegh and the Union's members thanked Sheikh Saud for supporting the local cultural movement.