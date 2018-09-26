RAK Ruler receives members of UAE Writers’ Union

Sheikh Saud congratulated the Union's new board of directors for their election and wished them success in their cultural, intellectual and social roles.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud was briefed about the Union's programmes and plans to support cultural activities, discover talents and enrich the UAE’s cultural scene, as well as attract talents in various specialisations and prioritise young writers.

Sheikh Saud highlighted the key role of intellectuals and the media in conveying the country’s promising future while praising the support of the wise leadership for intellectuals and writers.

Al Sayegh and the Union's members thanked Sheikh Saud for supporting the local cultural movement.