Abdullah bin Zayed meets Federica Mogherini and Moussa Faki in New York

The meetings, which were held on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, tackled ways to enhance the UAE's cooperation with these two regional organisations in various political, economic and humanitarian fields.

The parties also exchanged views and coordinated political stances towards a number of issues of mutual concern, including regional security in the Middle East and North Africa region. The meetings also touched on ways to further develop economic and development relations with the countries of the European and African continents in general.