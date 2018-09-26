Abdullah bin Zayed meets Georgian Prime Minister in New York

During the meeting, which was attended by David Zalkaliani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, the parties discussed ways to further strengthen diplomatic, economic, trade, investment and cultural ties between the two countries.

The two sides also exchanged views and political stances towards the latest regional and international issues of mutual interest The Georgian Prime Minister conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, wishing the UAE and its people further progress and prosperity.

Mr. Bakhtadze also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations between the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia. The MoU was signed by the UAE's Foreign Minister and his Georgian counterpart.