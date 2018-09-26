Gargash meets President of World Economic Forum

During the meeting, they discussed means of future cooperation between the UAE government and the forum, as well as developments on joint projects.

Dr. Gargash stressed that the UAE is committed to strengthen the strategic relationship with the WEF in future areas of common concern. He also praised the cooperation relations with the Forum, emphasising that it is witnessing an upward trend.

For his part, President of the WEF hailed the UAE's experience and its achievements in the development fields, and stressed that the UAE has a clear vision for the future and develops the best practices in vital sectors, where it has become a global model to be followed in development.