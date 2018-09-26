Reem Al Hashemy meets senior state officials in New York

The minister has met President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa, where she focused on exploring opportunities for cooperation and investment, especially in the field of agriculture and energy.

During the meeting, Al Hashemy conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and expressed their wishes for Zimbabwe and its people to achieve more progress and development.

She met with Everly Paul Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade & Immigration of Antigua and Barbuda, where they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, in all political, economic and cultural spheres, as well as further discussion on various issues and topics of common concern.

The minister also met Allen M. Chastanet, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia and Minister for Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and the Public Service. The dialogue focused on the opportunities of cooperation and investment between the two friendly nations in several fields, in addition to discussing a range of topics on the agenda of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Al Hashemy also met with Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme. The meeting covered aspects of strengthening partnership and cooperation with UNDP and focused on the comprehensive efforts, currently being undertaken by the State in close cooperation with the United Nations and non-governmental agencies to deliver humanitarian and development assistance to Hodeidah and other areas of Yemen.

The minister also met with Kala Enkaraou, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and African Integration of the Republic of Niger. During the meeting, the two sides discussed means of developing bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the economic and trade sectors. The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues, the present situation and ongoing developments, and topics of common concern as well as means of enhancing cooperation in the fields of peace and development.

Earlier, Al Hashemy met with Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

The meeting highlighted the UAE's initiatives in the field of education and its efforts to support education programmes and projects in developing countries and provide the appropriate learning environment for children and young people, stressing the UAE’s commitment to ensure the right of education for children, in particular the education of girls, in addition to the UAE’s support to fourth goal of the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda. The UAE is also playing a key role in contributing to the effective work of the Global Partnership for Education as well as the global leadership it brings to the education sector.

The UAE announced earlier this year its commitment to provide a financial contribution of AED367 million ($100 million) to the Global Partnership for Education, over the next three years to improve learning outcome for 870 million children and young people in 89 developing countries.