UAE, Paraguay sign MoU on entry visa exemption

The agreement was signed by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, while the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luis Alberto Castelloni, signed on behalf of the Republic of Paraguay. The signing took place on the sidelines of the UAE Delegation participation in the UN 73rd General Assembly.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Gargash held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Paraguay on means of enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the two friendly countries. They also exchanged views and consultations on a number of issues of mutual interest, thus contributing to opening new horizons of joint action in addition to discussing the possibility of creating partnership opportunities between the two countries in many different sectors.

Dr. Gargash stressed that the UAE and the Republic of Paraguay enjoy an excellent relation based on a spirit of understanding and mutual respect and the desire to develop this relationship, reflecting the ambitions and directions of the leadership of the two countries in a way that serves the common goals and interests.