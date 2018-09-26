ICA calls on visa violators to benefit from final month of ‘Protect Yourself’ initiative

Brigadier Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, Acting Director-General of the Foreigners Affairs and Ports Department of the ICA, said that now is the time to benefit from the initiative and leave the country and return to their own countries, due to the facilitated procedures for completing their dealings and issuing their exit permits. The ICA is providing the required human and logistical resources to offer its services, which include making reservations and securing travel tickets at appropriate prices while airlines are offering sales to those wishing to buy flight tickets at affordable prices, he added.

He made this statement today while inspecting one of the ICA’s service centres in Al Ain City, where he reviewed its customer service procedures and its mechanisms of issuing permits to modify status and exit permits. He also monitored the centre’s work, met customers and listened to their opinions and feedback.

Brigadier Al Rashidi stressed that after the grace period specified by the initiative has passed, the ICA will instigate legal procedures and prosecute anyone who has not applied to benefit from the initiative, who will also be liable for penalties under the law, including fines covering the total period of their violation, as well as imprisonment and deportation from the country.

Brigadier Al Rashidi met with the staff of the centre, where he delivered the greetings of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ICA and thanked them for their efforts to implement the initiative, facilitate its procedures, complete relevant dealings, and overcome the obstacles facing those wishing to modify their status. He also commended the readiness of the centre to receive various types of customers, issue exit permits to those wishing to return to their countries, and complete their procedures in the fastest possible timeframe.