Eleven thousand Yemeni households benefit from UAE aid in Hadramaut in 2018

Teams from the UAE's premier aid arm have recently distributed 1,000 food baskets containing basic necessities to some 5,000 individuals in Qusayr.

Since the beginning of 2018, marked as the "Year of Zayed", more than 11,000 Yemeni families across the Governorate of Hadramaut, benefitted from the aid programmes.

The beneficiaries expressed their thanks and gratitude to the UAE leadership, government and people for the assistance provided.

Mohamed Obaid Al Shamsi, ERC Representative in Hadramaut, said that the distribution of food aid by the ERC aims to provide some relief and reduce the burden on underprivileged families within the governorate.