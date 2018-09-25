Gargash participates in Arab League consultative meeting in New York

The meeting, chaired by the Republic of Sudan, current head of the 150th Session of the Ministerial Council, discussed the means to strengthen the work of Joint Arab Action, to continue coordination on various issues in a manner that serves Arab interests, and to consult on the latest regional and international developments, particularly the Palestinian issue and the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of Yemen and Libya, in addition to the Iranian interferences in the internal affairs of Arab states, and the efforts aimed at reaching peaceful settlements for the crises in the region as well as the ways to enhance and develop these efforts.

Additionally, the meeting also discussed a number of other issues included in the agenda of the current U.N. General Assembly session.