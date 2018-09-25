UAE expresses concern over human rights violations in Palestine

Reaffirming the country's alignment with the statement delivered by the Arab Group before the 39th session of the Human Rights Council General Debate on the Human Rights Situation in Palestine and Other Occupied Arab Territories, Mohamed Saleh Al Shamsi, Second Secretary of the UAE Mission to the UN, said," the international community remained silent while violence persisted in Palestine.

Under the International Humanitarian Law, and specifically the Fourth Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons, the occupying power has to protect the civilians under occupation; however, Israeli occupation continues to use excessive force, killings and arbitrary detentions.

The deterioration of the financial institutions was also troubling, with the closure of many schools due to the restricted budget and extreme deficit. The Palestinians had a right to a free and independent State."

The General Debate is part of the Human Rights Council interactive dialogue with the Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Demolition of houses and the coercive displacement of Palestinian households along with the confiscation of their lands over the past few years are all human rights abuses that represent a serious threat to the two-state solution and undermine all efforts being made to achieve peace, he added.

In response to the financial crisis suffered by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the UAE has provided around $130 million in 2017 and 2018, $50 million of which was allocated to support education, while $20 million went for supporting Islamic endowments (Waqf) in Al Quds city, said Al Shamsi.

Al Shamsi reaffirmed the UAE support for the Palestinian people to regain their inalienable rights and to achieve their legitimate national ambitions, including the right to self - determination and to a free and independent State, with East Al Quds as its capital.