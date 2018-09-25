ERC launches ‘Taiz Great Secondary School’ after reconstruction

After launch of the school, with the attendance of the Director of Education of the Governorate, teachers, students and several officials, Ihab Al Dahbali, ERC Representative in Taiz, stated that the school’s reconstruction is part of the ERC’s efforts to support education and create an educated generation while pointing out that the school is the governorate’s leading academic institution and has a good reputation.

Abdul Wase’ Al Shadadi, Director of Education of Taiz Governorate, praised the ERC’s support for local education and its efforts to teach science to future generations, who will create a promising future for Yemen.

He also commended the UAE, its humanitarian arm, the ERC, and its Year of Zayed projects, which have improved the level of education in the governorate and eased the burdens on local residents.

Al Shadadi valued a donation from Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, which provided local students with school uniforms and bags.

The school’s teachers and students expressed their satisfaction at their newly restored school, which stopped teaching for a few years, due to the war waged by the Houthi militias against their city.