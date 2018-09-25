UAE, South Africa sign extradition, legal assistance agreements

The agreements were signed by Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, and Michael Masutha, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services of South Africa.

The UAE Minister of Justice praised the bilateral cooperation with South Africa, and the close ties between the two countries, highlighting the importance of enhancing ties in the judicial and legal sectors, including extradition treaties and legal assistance.

Minister Masutha expressed his pleasure of visiting the nation's capital, adding that the signing of the agreements with the UAE Ministry of Justice represents the strong judicial ties with the country. The agreements will promote judicial and legal sector cooperation, in the best interest of the two friendly nations, he added.