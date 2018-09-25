Abdullah bin Zayed meets U.N. officials in New York

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest regional developments, particularly those related to the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and U.N. agencies' efforts to alleviate the humanitarian hardships experienced by the Palestinian people.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasised the UAE's support for the political and humanitarian efforts exerted by the United Nations to revive the Middle East peace process.

Mladenov expressed his appreciation and thanks to the UAE and its leadership for the continued support and undertaking to restore stability in the region.

His Highness also met with Jan Kubis, Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq, UNAMI, where both sides reviewed UN efforts to support and restore stability throughout Iraq within a framework that preserves the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During the meeting, Kubis expressed his thanks and appreciation for the generous political, development and humanitarian support provided by the UAE and its leadership.

Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, attended the two meetings.