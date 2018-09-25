Amal Al Qubaisi, ITU’s Gabriella Baron discuss ways of reinforcing cooperation

A meeting between Baron and the Senior Chairperson of the "International Consultative Group in Charge of Terrorism and Extremism" addressed the parliamentary agreement between the ITU and the FNC, which stipulates the translation of the ITU website into Arabic, in light of the FNC’s keenness to promote communication between Arabic speaking parliaments, institutions, countries and peoples and the ITU.

The meeting, which was attended by Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, FNC Secretary-General, addressed ways of promoting cooperation with the ITU and other international organisations, especially the United Nations, UN, as well as the outcomes of the second meeting of the "International Consultative Parliamentary Group on Anti-Terrorism and Extremism," which was hosted by the FNC, in cooperation with the ITU, in Abu Dhabi in May.

Baron praised the strategic partnership between the ITU and the FNC while stressing that the launch of the ITU’s website in Arabic aims to reinforce the parliamentary ties between both sides and promote a parliamentary culture, as well as reinforce the foundations of regional and international parliamentary knowledge, in light of their belief in the importance of the role of parliaments in promoting peace, stability and communication around the world.

Dr. Al Qubaisi also met with Fumzeri Malambo Nafukka, Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Director of the United Nations Women's Commission, to discuss ways of promoting cooperation with the UN related to the role of women. She presented the UAE’s experience and leadership in women’s and youth empowerment and promoting the culture of tolerance and coexistence, as well as its success in bridging the gender gap.

Dr. Al Qubaisi stressed that Emirati women have proven their capacities and accomplished many achievements, due to the support of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation. She added that since the establishment of the country in 1971, Sheikha Fatima has encouraged women’s participation in politics, and she is a leading model of women’s empowerment in both the country and around the region.

She then highlighted Sheikha Fatima’s many achievements that have served women in the country, as well as around the region and the entire world.

Nafukka praised the achievements of Emirati women, which are due to the efforts of Sheikha Fatima and her leading role in promoting the presence and participation of women.