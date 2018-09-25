Abdullah bin Zayed meets senior U.S. officials in New York

Sheikh Abdullah held meetings with David Hale, Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs; David Satterfield, Acting Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs; Brian Hawk, US Special Envoy to Iran; Jeff Merkley, US Senator, and Sam Brownback, Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom.

The meetings dealt with bilateral relations between the UAE and the USA and means of developing them across various sectors, particularly those related to regional security, within a framework that takes into consideration common strategic interests between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah exchanged views with the U.S. officials on the latest regional and international developments, and reviewed efforts to contain crises in the region.

Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America, attended the meetings.