Mohammed bin Rashid receives Chairman of Czech Lower House of Parliament

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the official and wished him a successful visit that would pave the way for building up relations between the UAE and the Czech Republic, which will include new economic, cultural and tourism fields.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council; were present.

The Vice-President re-affirmed the important role played by parliaments in developing and strengthening cooperation and rapprochement between nations as they represent their peoples and constitute a link between the people and the government.

Vondracek, in turn, praised the UAE's comprehensive cultural achievement at various levels, and expressed his happiness for visiting the country for the first time, which he described as a historic visit to his country's parliament.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group; a number of senators and members of the Federal National Council; ministers; heads and directors of institutions and government departments; and Alexandr Sporys, Ambassador of Czech to the UAE.