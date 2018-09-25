RAK Ruler briefed on plans of Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud was briefed about the plans of the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development and its future strategic vision, as well as its contributions to realising the country’s overall strategic vision, to achieve excellence, leadership and sustainable development and create a community based on science and knowledge.

Sheikh Saud praised the ministry’s efforts to support culture and organise events, activities and festivals that aim to revive the country’s heritage and support its cultural movement. He also highlighted the importance of culture and its role in improving the knowledge of the Emirati community.

He urged the ministry to promote culture, preserve heritage, and perform scientific research on historic locations in the emirate and around the country, to highlight the UAE’s history and ancient areas of Ras al-Khaimah, which have played social and economic roles in the country’s history. He also advised the ministry to seek the assistance of relevant local and international expert.