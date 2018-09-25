Ministry of Interior, FCA sign MoU

The MoU was signed by Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Sha’far, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Interior, and Mohammed Juma Buassiba, Director-General of the FCA, at the headquarters of the ministry.

The signing of the MoU aims to strengthen the partnership and cooperation between both sides, as well as maximise their efforts and exchange expertise in training and other professional areas, to raise the capacities of MOI and FCA personnel, achieve their strategic goals, and implement the federal government’s directives and strategy to promote partnerships between the country’s institutions.

The MoU stipulates cooperation and coordination and the exchange of expertise, training materials, methodologies and studies in the area of training, as well as the organisation of training programmes and activities, in line with the needs of the two parties.

Lt. General Al Sha’far said that the ministry is implementing the vision of the supreme leadership, to integrate, cooperate and exchange experiences with the country’s other institutions, as well as benefit from them, to improve its development efforts, achieve safety and security, serve the public, and provide leading services, through partnerships with relevant authorities, as per the directives of Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

Ali bin Subaih Al Kaabi, Customs Commissioner and Chairman of the FCA, stressed that the MoU’s signing is part of the FCA’s desire to promote partnerships with federal and local authorities and improve its performance.