Sudanese Civil Defence College delegation visits FNC

Al Dhaheri briefed the delegation about the FNC’s activities, legislative, monitoring and political roles in parliamentary diplomacy, and how it discusses draft federal law and public issues.

He also briefed the delegation about the UAE’s parliamentary development since the establishment of the FNC on 12th February, 1972, and the country’s successful electoral experiences in 2006, 2011 and 2015.

The delegation praised the UAE’s e-voting system and its international voting facilities in 94 electoral centres in its embassies and diplomatic missions in other countries during the last elections.

Al Dhaheri highlighted the keenness of the country’s leadership to support the FNC and its parliamentary work while adding that its political experience is special and has helped to establish an advanced parliamentary system. He also noted the FNC’s empowerment policy, which aims to implement the political programme launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Al Dhaheri stressed that the FNC elections in December 2006 were the country’s first parliamentary event that involved popular participation while highlighting the support of the wise leadership for women and their empowerment, to make them effective partners in the community. These elections witnessed the success of the first female Emirati who won one of the 20 available seats, he added while pointing out that the wise leadership has appointed eight other women as members of the FNC, and women now occupy nine out of 40 seats or 22.3 percent.

The Sudanese delegation praised the relations between the two countries and the UAE’s overall development, which has made it a leading country.

The delegation also stressed the importance of benefitting from the UAE’s development experience, which is a unique model of a modern country based on strong and traditional values. It went on to praise the UAE’s efforts to support Arab and Islamic issues in regional and international events, as well as its humanitarian role in supporting and helping needy people around the world.

At the end of the meeting, the delegation toured the FNC’s headquarters, including Zayed Hall.