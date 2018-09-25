Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Armed Forces Minister

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Minister Parly discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways of developing them, especially in defence and military fields.

The two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern and exchanged views on them.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; and Ludovic Pouille, French Ambassador to the UAE.